AmazonBasics rechargeable batteries are on sale from $8.50: AA, AAA, 9V, more

- Jan. 13th 2020 8:29 am ET

$8.50+
0

Amazon is discounting its lineup of AmazonBasics rechargeable batteries from $8.47. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is an 8-pack of AA rechargeable batteries for $14.02. That’s as much as $4 off the regular going rate and the second-best offer we’ve tracked all-time. Going the rechargeable route ensures that you’ll always have powered-up batteries on-hand for your remotes, gaming controllers, and much more. You can count on 80% capacity retention for 24-months here, as well. Ships with a one-year warranty. Rated 4.2/5 stars. Head below for additional deals.

Other notable Amazon battery deals include:

Prefer Panasonic’s eneloop brand? You can currently pick up a 4-pack of AA rechargeables for $11. That’s down from the usual $15 price tag and a rare price drop.

The highlighted deals above do not include a wall charger, so you’ll need to either have one on-hand or purchase it separately. While that will gobble up some of your savings today, in the long run, it’s a worthwhile investment if you’re a heavy battery user. This option from AmazonBasics is worth a look and is compatible with both AA and AAA batteries. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

AmazonBasics Rechargeable Batteries feature:

  • Long battery life; extremely gradual self-discharge; maintains 80% capacity for 24 months
  • Comes pre-charged and ready to use; can be recharged 1000 times with minimal power loss
  • Ships in Certified Frustration-Free Packaging; recyclable; backed by an AmazonBasics 1-year limited warranty
  • Same product, new look! Appearance of batteries you receive may vary.

