Valentine’s Day is just a month away and Nordstrom already has hundreds of gift ideas at every budget. Throughout this guide you will find deals under $100, under $50, and under $25, as well as ideas for him, her, and kids. Best of all, Nordstrom always has free delivery on all orders. You can also find an assortment of top brands including UGG, Nike, The North Face, Patagonia, and much more. Head below to find all of our top picks from the Nordstrom Valentine’s Day Gift Guide below.

Valentine’s Day Gifts for Men

One of the most notable deals from the gift guide is the men’s Half Zip Cotton and Cashmere Pullover that’s priced at $60. This lightweight sweater is great for transitioning weather and can be worn year-round. It would also be a great option for layering and it has a leather zipper detail that adds a luxurious touch. It’s available in six color options and rated 4.5/5 stars.

Another great option from this guide is the UGG Hank Jogger Pants. These joggers are great for lounging or everyday wear. They have an adjustable waistband for added comfort and it’s available in two color options. This style would be a wonderful gift idea and they’re priced at $85.

Finally, cologne is always a great option for men’s gifting. Bleu de Chanel is always a classic scent that is very highly rated from Nordstrom customers. This cologne is masculine and fresh with notes of woods, citrus, and cedar. Prices start at $77 and go up to $133, depending on the size.

Gift Ideas for Women

If the women you’re buying for is a beauty lover, then she will adore the Charlotte Tilbury Darling Easy Eye Palette. This gorgeous palette has six shades that were designed to illuminate the eye area. These shades are a mixture of matte and shimmery styles, which is great to pull off an array of looks. Best of all, it’s priced at $57 and there is also a gift with purchase.

Pajamas are another great option for gifting from the Nordstrom Valentine’s Day Guide. The Roller Rabbit Hearts Pajamas are festive for the occasion and have an oversized fit for a cozy feel. The material is 100% cotton and can be worn year-round. This style is priced at $118, however if you’re looking for an alternative for a lowest cost, the Girlfriend Pajamas are priced at just $35.

Which item from the Nordstrom Valentine’s Day Gift Guide is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below. Finally, be sure to check out our guide to the best running shoes for men under $100.

