We now have some huge deals as part of the Pad & Quill inventory clearance sale. The premium Apple gear accessory maker has a select group of products marked down by up to 50% for 24-hours only including iPhone cases, iPad Pro covers, MacBook sleeves, Apple Watch bands, accessory organizers and much more. But the deals will get even deeper if you apply the code you’ll find down below the fold.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Pad & Quill Inventory Clearance Sale

You can browse through all of the products in today’s 24-hour Pad & Quill inventory clearance sale right here. Just remember to apply code PQ15 at checkout to knock an additional 15% off your order. Everything in today’s sale ships free.

One standout from the pack is the TechFolio Travel Cord Organizer. The total drops from $90 down to $63.71 shipped after you apply the coupon code above in the cart. This hand-made cord organizer is surrounded in American full-grain leather with a dedicated Apple Pencil slot and a canvas lining. There’s also more than enough room for your MacBook charger, SD cards, keys, and more. It ships with the usual 30-day money-back guarantee and a 25-year warranty on the leather.

The discount code above will work on everything in today’s Pad & Quill inventory clearance. Just remember, you only have until tonight before the whole thing shuts down.

Speaking of add-ons for your Apple gear, our Smartphone Accessories roundup is loaded with discounts today. Starting from $9, you’ll find discounts on Anker charging gear, iPhone cases, power banks, truly wireless headphones, HealthKit scales, and much more.

TechFolio Travel Cord Organizer:

Just bundle up a cord and tuck it into one of the three dedicated pockets, then pull over the leather flap to secure it in place. That cord ain’t going anywhere now! No rumbling around at the bottom of your travel bags with this beauty of design and convenience doing it all for you. Same goes for the eternally lost Apple Pencil. Just slip it right into its tight pocket and worry no more.

