Smartphone Accessories: iOttie ION Mini Qi Charging Pad $30 (25% off), more

- Jan. 13th 2020 10:31 am ET

0

Amazon offers the iOttie ION Wireless Mini Fast Charging Pad in three colors for $29.94 shipped. Normally selling for $40, today’s offer saves you 25%, matches our previous mention, and is the third-best price we’ve tracked to date. Comprised of a soft feathered fabric, this model features a more premium design than your average wireless charging pad. It includes a power adapter in the box, so you’ll have everything needed for wireless charging. Plus, not only does it support 10W speeds, but also 7.5W. That means iPhones can take advantage of fast charging as well. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from the weekend:

  • OtterBox Defender iPhone XS Case: $14 (Reg. $20) | Amazon 
  • Tribit XSound Go Bluetooth Speakers: $20 (Reg. $33) | Amazon 
    • w/ on-page coupon + IR8ASDSI
  • EasyAcc 24000mAh Solar Power Bank: $28 (Reg. $47) | Amazon
    • w/ code 7K3235HO  

The ion Wireless Mini Fast Charging Pad combines the power and efficiency Qi wireless fast charging technology with elevated style for any home or office. Conveniently charge smartphones without charging cables by placing the device on top of the pad to begin charging wirelessly.

Anti-slip silicone pads on the device provide an extra grip to prevent slipping on smooth furniture surfaces. Coordinate or add a pop of color to any home or office decor with your choice of colors. The ion Wireless Mini Fast Charging Pad from biotite adds power and new style to any space.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
iOttie

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go