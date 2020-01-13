Upgrade to Sony’s PlayStation Gold Headset for $60 (Save 20%)

- Jan. 13th 2020 4:30 pm ET

Altatac via Rakuten is offering the Sony PlayStation Gold Headset for $59.99 shipped when coupon code ALT5E has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s 20% off what they’re currently fetching on Amazon and is within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you’re looking for a hassle-free way to upgrade your PlayStation gaming experience, this headset should be considered. Once paired, wearers will enjoy 7.1-channel virtual surround sound. A built-in microphone makes chatting with friends simple and can easily be muted by pressing one of its buttons. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Today’s savings will buy this nice Acrylic Headphone Stand for $12. Back when I had Sony’s top-tier XM3 headphones I used this very stand and really liked its sturdy build and eye-catching design.

Since we’re talking headphones, have a look at the deal we posted earlier on Jaybird’s Vista truly wireless earbuds. They’re down to $160, which is an all-time low.

Sony PlayStation Gold Headset features:

A headset for gamers: experience everything from the big booms to whisper-quiet warnings in stunning 7.1 virtual surround sound and chat with friends through the hidden noise cancelling microphone.

