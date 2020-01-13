Jaybird Vista truly wireless headphones return to all-time low at $160

- Jan. 13th 2020 7:24 am ET

$160
0

Amazon offers the Jaybird Vista True Wireless Earbuds for $159.98 shipped. Also at Best Buy. That’s down from the usual $180 price tag and a match of the Amazon all-time low price. Jaybird’s Vista wireless earbuds deliver a fully waterproof design with IPX7 certification that’s ideal for outdoor workouts. You can count on up to 16-hours of total playback when leveraging the carrying case and 1-hour when powering up for just 5-minutes. Includes various eartips so you can find just the right fit. Check out our hands-on review for more. Rated 4.3/ stars.

If you want to go with a truly budget option, consider the Anker Curve Bluetooth Earbuds for around $25. You’ll ditch some of the best Jabird features, but if you just need a pair for the gym, this is certainly an option to consider.

Don’t forget, Apple AirPods are currently on sale as well from $129, marking some of the best prices we’ve tracked to date.

Jaybird Vista features:

  • Earth-proof: fully waterproof and sweat-proof IPX7 construction ensures Vista can withstand any workout or weather conditions.
  • Always ready: Vista gives you 6 hours of audio on a full charge, Plus 10 more in the charging case for 16 hours of total charge and 32 hours If using one Bud alone. A quick 5-minute quick charge offering an hour of playtime.
  • Connected: Vista’s cutting-edge JBS1 wireless technology ensures crystal-clear, zero-lag stereo sound for music and calls, and a reliable connection that pairs easily with your phone, every time.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

$160
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Headphones Deals

Best Headphones Deals

There are many different types of headphones currently on the market including Over-Ear, In-Ear, On-Ear, and Noise-Canceling. Most headphones connect to an audio source like your iPhone or iPod with a 3.5mm stereo cable, but wireless options including Bluetooth have become more popular over the past few years.
Jaybird

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp