Jaybird Vista truly wireless headphones return to all-time low at $160

Amazon offers the Jaybird Vista True Wireless Earbuds for $159.98 shipped. Also at Best Buy. That’s down from the usual $180 price tag and a match of the Amazon all-time low price. Jaybird’s Vista wireless earbuds deliver a fully waterproof design with IPX7 certification that’s ideal for outdoor workouts. You can count on up to 16-hours of total playback when leveraging the carrying case and 1-hour when powering up for just 5-minutes. Includes various eartips so you can find just the right fit. Check out our hands-on review for more. Rated 4.3/ stars.

If you want to go with a truly budget option, consider the Anker Curve Bluetooth Earbuds for around $25. You’ll ditch some of the best Jabird features, but if you just need a pair for the gym, this is certainly an option to consider.

Don’t forget, Apple AirPods are currently on sale as well from $129, marking some of the best prices we’ve tracked to date.

Jaybird Vista features:

Earth-proof: fully waterproof and sweat-proof IPX7 construction ensures Vista can withstand any workout or weather conditions.

Always ready: Vista gives you 6 hours of audio on a full charge, Plus 10 more in the charging case for 16 hours of total charge and 32 hours If using one Bud alone. A quick 5-minute quick charge offering an hour of playtime.

Connected: Vista’s cutting-edge JBS1 wireless technology ensures crystal-clear, zero-lag stereo sound for music and calls, and a reliable connection that pairs easily with your phone, every time.

