Sony’s beloved XM3 Wireless ANC Headphones can be yours for $240 (Reg. $348)

Altatac via Rakuten is offering the Sony ANC Wireless Headphones (WH1000XM3) for $239.99 shipped when coupon code ALT15D has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $108 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and is among some of the best pricing we have tracked. I think we can all agree that there’s a lot of wireless headphones out there to pick from. Some include ANC, but many don’t. Of the ones that do, few can compare with what Sony has achieved here. This pair has been heralded by many as the best out there, making them an easy choice at today’s low price. Features include direct Alexa and Assistant integration, USB-C charging, 30-hour battery life, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Have a look at our hands-on review to get our thoughts.

If cost is your primary concern, it may be worth having a go with Anker’s Soundcore Life 2 ANC Wireless Headphones at $65. These deliver similar battery life compared to Sony’s, but unfortunately trade USB-C connectivity for microUSB.

It’s not a fun topic, but ears can get pretty gross. That’s why LG’s new TONE Free Earbuds feature a charging case that automatically kills bacteria using ultraviolet tech. Read all about them when swinging by our coverage from yesterday.

Sony ANC Wireless Headphones features:

DIGITAL NOISE CANCELLING: Industry leading ANC lends a personalized, virtually soundproof experience

VOICE ASSISTANT: Alexa-enabled for hands-free voice access to music, information, and more

QUICK ATTENTION MODE: Cover the right ear cup to turn down your music for instant, easy conversation

