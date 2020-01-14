Save big on top-rated PNY storage from $15 at Amazon, today only

- Jan. 14th 2020 6:55 am ET

$15+
0

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 68% off select PNY memory products. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Elite-X 128GB microSD card for $15.99. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $25 with today’s deal being $1 away from the Amazon all-time low. PNY’s fast microSD cards deliver up to 100MB/s transfer speeds, which make them an ideal pairing for 4K video and other high-resolution content. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for additional top picks or jump into the entire sale right here.

Other notable PNY deals include:

PNY Elite-X microSD Card features:

  • Up to 100MB/s Read Speed
  • Class 10, U3, V30 performance for recording of 4K Ultra HD videos at 4096x3072pix as well as 60 and 120 fps
  • A1 (App 1) performance allows for apps to run faster from micro SD card, saving space on smartphone or tablet memory
  • Ideal for smartphones, tablets, action cameras, 360o cameras, drones, dash cameras, camcorders, computers and laptops

