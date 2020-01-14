Save big on top-rated PNY storage from $15 at Amazon, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 68% off select PNY memory products. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Elite-X 128GB microSD card for $15.99. As a comparison, you’d typically pay $25 with today’s deal being $1 away from the Amazon all-time low. PNY’s fast microSD cards deliver up to 100MB/s transfer speeds, which make them an ideal pairing for 4K video and other high-resolution content. Rated 4.7/5 stars. Head below for additional top picks or jump into the entire sale right here.
Other notable PNY deals include:
- 128GB Elite SD Card: $16 (Reg. $25)
- Turbo 128GB Flash USB 3.0 Drive: $15 (Reg. $22)
- Duo Lightning and USB 128GB Flash Drive: $35 (Reg. $50)
- 256GB microSDXC Card: $33 (Reg. $55)
- …and more!
PNY Elite-X microSD Card features:
- Up to 100MB/s Read Speed
- Class 10, U3, V30 performance for recording of 4K Ultra HD videos at 4096x3072pix as well as 60 and 120 fps
- A1 (App 1) performance allows for apps to run faster from micro SD card, saving space on smartphone or tablet memory
- Ideal for smartphones, tablets, action cameras, 360o cameras, drones, dash cameras, camcorders, computers and laptops
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel