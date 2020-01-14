Bosch’s L-BOXX stackable storage case is a tool kit must-have: $33 (Reg. $59)

Amazon offers the Bosch L-BOXX-3 Stackable Tool Storage Case for $32.99 shipped. Also available at Home Depot. Having dropped from $59, today’s offer is good for a 44% discount, is $4 under the previous price cut, and is a new all-time low. Rocking a shockproof design, Bosch’s storage case is comprised of a water-resistant material that features top and side carrying handles. Inside, you’ll find plenty of room for storing tools and other accessories for getting the job done. Plus, it can be easily stacked with other L-BOXX cases for easy transportation and handling. Rated 4/5 stars.

Opt for something a bit more portable and bring DEWALT’s Expansion Organizer to your tool kit for $20 at Amazon. This option is a bit more handheld than the lead deal, but will easily keep small tools and the like organized. And just like Bosch’s L-BOXX-3, these are stackable.

Looking for some other tools to enhance your DIY arsenal? Well at $99, RYOBI’s value-packed 18V ONE+ Impact Wrench Combo is priced to sell at Amazon.

Bosch L-BOXX-3 Stackable Tool Storage Case features:

The new L-BOXX is an innovative stackable tool storage system designed to improve tool organization and transportation on the jobsite. One of four different cases, the L-BOXX-3 is ideal for storing 18 Volt cordless system tools and various corded tools, with room for accessories. Top, front, and side handles give you three carrying options for comfort and portability in all situations. The case’s locking clips open quickly and lock down securely for theft protection. L-BOXX: click, stack, go.

