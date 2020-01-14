Despite the fact that the market is flooded with Mac and PC peripherals, Kensington has released yet another mouse to join its ever-increasing lineup. In typical Kensington fashion, the company has produced a product with a unique twist that is bound to catch the attention of a specific market segment. It’s called Kensington Pro Fit Ergo Vertical Wireless Trackball. This ergonomic mouse bundles a vertical design with a trackball and sports nine programmable buttons. Continue reading to learn what other tricks it has up its sleeve.

Kensington ergonomic mouse aims for ‘all-day comfort’

Trackpads are better than ever. This is largely thanks to stiff competition from Apple with its built-in MacBook trackpads and the company’s standalone offering. That being said, using a trackpad is not necessarily comfortable for all-day use. This is where traditional mice tend to step in and significantly improve the experience. Vertical mice have propelled things quite a bit further and even companies like Anker have cashed in on the new design.

With Kensington’s new ergonomic mouse, it meshes vertical with trackball in an attempt to deliver a healthier mousing experience. Those who enjoy customizable DPI settings will be happy to find a dedicated button along the bottom that cycles between three different speed transitions.

Next to the DPI button, users will find a 2.4GHz nano receiver which serves as an alternative to this mouse’s Bluetooth capabilities. Owners can toggle between a total of three devices thanks to its ability to connect to two things via Bluetooth and one with its USB nano receiver.

The mouse is operated using two AA batteries and is projected to last up to 18-months before average users will need to swap them out. Common tasks are made simple thanks to the integration of nine programmable buttons which are configured using the KensingtonWorks app.

Pricing and availability

Priced at $79.99, there’s no argument that Kensington Pro Fit Ergo Vertical Wireless Trackball is going head-to-head with the big players. When it comes to general availability, it’s not entirely clear when or where Kensington’s ergonomic mouse will pop up. Considering the size of the company’s Amazon storefront, there’s a good chance it’ll drop there, but precisely when is still to be determined as Kensington’s own site has yet to offer this information.

9to5Toys’ Take

Cost aside, Kensington gets at least one thing right. It’s pitching a product that checks a bunch of boxes and doesn’t have as much direct competition thanks to a unique vertical trackball design. If I were in the market for a mouse, the fact that this model has Bluetooth and comes with a nano receiver makes it an option I would certainly consider.

