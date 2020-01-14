Optoma’s portable mini projector packs 4.5-hours of playback at $199 ($51 off)

- Jan. 14th 2020 8:58 am ET

$250 $199
Amazon offers the Optoma LV130 Mini Portable Projector for $199 shipped. Down from $250, today’s offer saves you over 20% and returns the price to an Amazon all-time low. Optoma’s LV130 projector aims to make watching movies and more on-the-go a breeze thanks to its portable design. You’ll be able to display up to 80-inch images and its built-in 6700mAh battery is said to provide up to 4.5-hours of untethered playback per charge. In terms of I/O, you’re looking at an HDMI input. Rated 4.5/5 stars and you can learn more in our launch coverage. More details below.

Those looking to save even more can opt for Anker’s Nebula Prizm Portable Projector at $87 instead. At just a fraction of the price from our featured deal, you’ll lose out on the higher-capacity battery, though it displays a similar size and quality screen. So as far as budget-conscious options go, Anker’s Prizm certainly won’t break the bank and will have your mobile movie watching needs covered. 

For a more high-end experience, Optoma’s battery-powered 1080p projector is currently on sale for $579 at Amazon. That’s down from $899 and one of the best prices we’ve seen.

Optoma LV130 Mini Portable Projector features:

Project 80-inch, WVGA images anywhere with the 6,700 mAH battery-equipped Optoma LV130. Its battery delivers up to 4.5 hours of viewing time in a palm-sized form factor for large screen viewing anywhere. The RGB LED light source provides up to 30,000 hours of life for maximum dependability while a 100,000:1 contrast ratio ensures deep black levels. A built-in speaker outputs crisp audio and simplifies the experience without separate speakers.

