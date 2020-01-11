Optoma’s battery-powered 1080p projector falls to $579 at Amazon (Reg. $899)

Amazon is offering the Optoma Portable 1080p Projector (LH150) for $579 shipped. That’s $320 off the going rate found at retailers like Adorama and is within $19 of the lowest price we have tracked. This compact projector sports an impressive 12000mAh battery that lets you take in 2.5-hours of movies, TV shows, or video games. You’ll find support for full output 1080p with a considerably bright 1,300 lumens of illumination projected. I/O options include HDMI, USB, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Opt for Anker’s soda can-sized Nebula Capsule at $300 to save nearly 50%. Owners are bound to enjoy its 360-degree speaker and the fact that Android is built-in. Take note that this only projects 100 lumens compared to 13x brighter Optoma unit above.

No matter which projector you land on, both wield support for Bluetooth. This means that you can snag the currently on sale Bose Soundwear Speaker for an immersive audio experience wherever you’re at. It’s priced at $209, which is $90 off its typical rate.

Optoma Portable 1080p Projector features:

PORTABLE DESIGN: A versatile projector for home, office, or outdoors in a compact, lightweight (sub-5 pounds) design, FREE carry case included

FULL HD 1080P: 1080p (1920×1080) resolution renders sharp and detailed images from high definition content without downscaling or compression

LONG BATTERY LIFE: 12,000 mAh battery providing up to 2.5 hours of use enables anytime, anywhere large screen viewing such as a movie outdoors or meeting at the office

