TCL’s 50-inch 4K HDR Roku TV does it all for $255 (Reg. up to $350)

Amazon offers the TCL 50-inch 4K Smart UHDTV with Roku for $254.99 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. That’s down from the original $600 MSRP and up to $350 regular going rate. This is a match of the best price we’ve tracked so far and a new Amazon all-time low. This 50-inch TCL display delivers everything you need to enjoy content via built-in Roku software, which includes popular services like Netflix, Hulu, and more. Notable specs include HDR and 4K support, four HDMI inputs, and a USB port. A 120Hz refresh rate helps handle movies and sports with fast-moving scenes. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab a few extra HDMI cables. This option from AmazonBasics is sure to get the job done. Its braided design is perfect for hard to reach places. Rated for all of the latest standards including 4K and Ethernet.

Looking for something a bit more robust? Consider going with Optoma’s battery-powered 1080p projector for $579. That’s $320 off and within $19 of the best price we’ve tracked. With a 2.5-hour battery, you’ll be able to easily bring this projector just about anywhere. More details here.

TCL 5-Series features:

TCL’s 5-Series marries superior 4K UHD picture quality with Dolby Vision HDR for a stellar Imaging experience. The 5-Series’ HDR dynamic contrast technology uses information embedded in Dolby Vision content to optimize every scene for accurate detail in bright and dark areas simultaneously, unlike other HDR formats that have a set brightness level for all content. The 5-Series models’ iPQ engine provides precise color replication while HDR Pro Gamma significantly improves HDR performance in any setting. Easy Voice Control lets you control your entertainment using just your voice.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!