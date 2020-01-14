WD’s 5TB My Passport Ultra for Mac packs a metal build + USB-C: $120 ($45 off)

Amazon offers the WD 5TB My Passport Ultra USB-C Portable Hard Drive for Mac at $119.99 shipped. Down from $165, today’s offer is good for a 27% discount, matches the all-time low, and is only the second time we’ve seen it at this price. For comparison, other 5TB drives sell for around $110 at Amazon, or $150 with USB-C added into the mix. Encased in a metal enclosure, WD’s My Passport Ultra packs USB-C connectivity which gets you upwards of 5Gb/s transfer speeds. It’s a fantastic option to add to your everyday carry if having a sleek and speedy drive is high on your list. It carries a 4.2/5 star rating from 350 customers. Head below for more.

Ditch the metal enclosure and opt for a lower-capacity drive when picking up WD’s 2TB My Passport for Mac for $75. Armed with the same out of the box Mac compatibility, meaning you won’t have to do any formatting, this drive is a more affordable way to get the specs offered by the featured deal.

Need something even more rugged than the featured deal? We’re still seeing G-Technology’s 5TB ArmorATD USB-C Hard Drive on sale at the Amazon all-time low of $130. That’s 28% off the going rate and a solid option for those looking to shell out an extra $10 for additional drop-resistance.

WD 5TB My Passport Ultra for Mac features:

Equipped with USB-C technology, the My Passport Ultra for Mac portable drive offers an easy way to expand your storage. Its modern metal design complements your Mac, and out of the box, It’s formatted for macOS and time Machine compatibility. Fusing modern anodized metal and textures, the My Passport Ultra for Mac portable drive matches your personal style and the latest Mac computers.

