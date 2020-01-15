Arlo’s HomeKit-enabled 1080p baby monitor hits new low from $100 shipped

- Jan. 15th 2020 7:30 am ET

0

Costco offers its members the Arlo 1080p Baby Monitor for $99.99 shipped. Those without a membership will want to look at Amazon for $119.93. As a comparison, it typically sells for up to $150. Costco’s price is the best we’ve tracked all-time, Amazon meanwhile comes within $10 of the previous all-time low. This baby monitor delivers HomeKit compatibility, full 1080p feeds, two-way wireless communication and more. There’s also the ability to play kid-friendly nursery rhymes as well directly through the receiver. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Learn more in our previous coverage.

Want to save further without sacrificing many features? Consider going with Wyze Cam for around $25. This is an affordable way to still enjoy 1080p feeds, cloud DVR features and more. It also has stellar ratings over at Amazon.

For more in the world of all-things baby, check out our coverage of J.Crew’s new clothing line. Deals start at just $12 and our fashion editor Ali Smith has picked out all of her favorite styles right here.

Arlo Baby Monitor features:

  • 1080p HD Video Quality – View live or recorded videos in excellent detail and rich color, from anywhere in the world
  • 2-Way Wireless Talk – Comfort and talk to your baby from anywhere, whether you’re at the office or in the living room160 Advanced Night Vision – Near-invisible infrared LEDs let you see your baby clearly even in total darkness
  • Smart Nursery Features – Multi-colored night light, lullaby player, temperature, humidity & VOC air sensors. Monitor and control all features anytime from your smart phone
  • Works with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, IFTTT – View your live video with a simple voice command and easily integrate Arlo Baby into your smart home

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Smart Home Deals

Best Smart Home Deals

The best in smart home deals and sales.
Arlo

Arlo
Costco

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp