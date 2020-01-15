We’ve seen an array of stars launch their own stores on Amazon, and this January you can now find Gabrielle Union. If you’re not sure who she is, Gabrielle Union is an American actress playing in loads to top rated movies such as Bring It On, Breaking In, 10 Things I Hate About You, and more. In her store, she has an array of options all including workout gear and accessories. From the equipment she suggests to her favorite fitness beauty items, there is an option for every workout guru. Find all of our top picks from the Amazon Gabrielle Union Store below.

Gabrielle Equipment Picks

One of the most notable items from her list is the Bowflex 840 SelectTech Adjustable Weights. It’s priced at $150 and with the turn of a switch can go from 8-pounds to up to 40-pounds. This is a great alternative to a dumbbell rack and it takes up hardly any space. Both men and women can both use this option and it has over 5,000 reviews with a 4.7/5 star rating.

Looking to get your abs in shape for the new year? Gabrielle Union suggests the Perfect Fitness Ab Carver Pro Roller that’s priced at just $25.70. This ab wheel helps to engage and strengthen muscles in the back, chest, arms, and core. This Ab Carver is a little different than most with a wider base to help target each angle of your abdombin. It also features non-slip handles for a comfortable grasp.

Gabrielle Sweatproof Beauty Picks

Gabrielle Union always has beautiful makeup and in her guide she shares her top beauty items she wears to the gym. The Maybelline New York Liquid Lipstick is one of her go-to’s and is said to stay put for hours. It comes in a variety of shade colors and would be a great option to throw on when at the gym and not have to worry about re-applying. Better yet, it’s priced at just $7.89 and has a 4.2/5 star rating from over over 6,000 reviewers.

Gabrielle’s Recovery Picks

Finally, Gabrielle has a TriggerPoint Four-Speed Vibrating Foam Roller added to her list to help sooth your muscles after your workout. This is a great way to help relieve pain and tightness after workouts and the vibrating sensation is said to helps with relaxation. This foam roller is priced at $90 and is rated 4.6/5 stars.

