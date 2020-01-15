LG’s sleek 34-inch HDR monitor looks great at its all-time low of $399

Today only, B&H offers the LG 34-inch HDR 1440p UltraWide Monitor for $399 shipped. As a comparison, it typically sells for over $750 at retailers like Newegg. We’ve previously seen it fall to as low as $650 back in September. With a beautiful 34-inch UltraWide panel, this display delivers plenty of room for multitasking, gaming, Final Cut edits, and more. Notable features include HDMI, DisplayPort, and Thunderbolt 3 support, plus an aluminum design that will fit in beautifully with your setup. LG’s line of UltraWide displays has stellar ratings across the board.

Put your savings to work and grab a Belkin Thunderbolt 3 cable to complete your new setup today. Belkin offers varying lengths starting at $26 to fit just about any Apple-focused battle station. Ideal if you have centered a setup around Apple’s latest 16-inch MacBook Pro.

For more in the productivity department, check out our hands-on review of Logitech’s new Ergo K860 wireless keyboard. Patrick rolled out his review overnight, calling it one of the best ergonomic keyboards he’s ever used.

LG 34-inch HDR 1440p Monitor features:

The LG 34BL850-W 34″ 21:9 HDR FreeSync IPS Monitor is built for users who want plenty of screen real estate for multitasking, working with large spreadsheets, or even a more immersive experience when watching movies or playing games. Specs-wise, it’s built on a Nano IPS panel featuring a 3440 x 1440 WQHD resolution, a 1000:1 static contrast ratio, a 350 cd/m² brightness rating, and support for up to 1.07 billion colors. Should you decide to play games on it, it also supports AMD Radeon FreeSync technology for a smoother gaming experience. Connectivity options include HDMI, DisplayPort, and Thunderbolt 3, and it has a versatile stand that can be adjusted to fit your viewing preference. Alternatively, users can install an optional VESA mount, stand, or arm if needed.

