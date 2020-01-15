Potensic’s T25 GPS Quadcopter sports a built-in 1080p camera at $80 (Save $60)

Potensic (98% positive all-time feedback from 4,800+) via Amazon offers its T25 GPS Quadcopter Drone for $79.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code 4E8VUT6A at checkout. Down from $140, today’s offer is good for a nearly 43% discount, is $20 under the previous price drop, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Armed with a 1080p camera, this drone is well equipped for taking aerial photography. That inclusion also allows you to take advantage of its first person view capabilities. A built-in GPS yields return home and automatic following functionality. Over 900 customers have left a 4.2/5 star rating. More details below.

Those looking to log some flight time with a more affordable drone will find Syma X5C Quadcopter to be a fine alternative at $38. It still includes a camera so you can practice aerial photography, but can only stay in the air for seven minutes. Back when I first got into being a drone hobbyist, this is the model I earned my wings on. Over 5,300 pilots have left a 3.9/5 star rating.

Want to improve your photography here on land? Well earlier today, we took a closer look at Sony’s new affordable camera gimbal which aims to make that a reality.

Potensic T25 GPS Quadcopter features:

GPS positioning + GLONASS positioning provide you with accurate positioning details of your drone. Also able to provide with automatic return, low power return and no signal return. Follow to the GPS in your smartphone, ensuring your drone automatically follows and captures you wherever you go. Headless mode, altitude hold and one key takeoff / landing for easier operation, no need to worry about orientation and with a simple press on the button your drone will rise to a height or land, perfect for beginners.

