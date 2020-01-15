Gain an edge with Razer’s BlackWidow Chroma Mechanical Keyboard: $90 ($35 off)

Amazon is offering the Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $89.99 shipped. That’s $35 off the typical rate there and is within $15 of the lowest price we have tracked. This mechanical keyboard utilizes Razer’s very-own mechanical switches. Other perks include RGB backlit keys which can be customized to your liking, an included palm rest, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Chroma fans should check out our Ultimate RGB Chroma Cave video series.

We also spotted that Amazon is offering the Razer DeathAdder Essential Gaming Mouse for $34.99 shipped. That’s $15 off the typical rate there and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This 6,400 DPI gaming mouse will pair nicely with the keyboard above thanks to its five programmable buttons, ergonomic form, and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Those looking for a sleek mechanical keyboard to pair with a Mac should have a look at Keychron K2 for $75. Having spent some time with it, Jeff Benjamin over at 9to5Mac whipped up a nice video review and found it to be “a solid offering.”

Razer BlackWidow TE Chroma v2 features:

Signature mechanical switch for gaming: Razer green switch technology provides a satisfying clicky sound with 50 g of actuation force, ideal for typing and gaming requiring the highest accuracy

Tournament ready design: a keyless design with a detachable USB cable provides a portable form factor for on the go gamers

