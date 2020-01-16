Save 24% on Anker’s portable Nebula Mars II projector at $380, more from $260

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of Anker Nebular portable projectors headlined by the Mars II for $379.99. Shipping is free or Prime members, otherwise a $6 delivery fee applies. Typically selling for $500, today’s discount saves you 24%, beats Amazon’s current sale price by $50, and is $3 under our previous mention. Anker’s Nebula Mars II can create an up to 150-inch image, displays content in 720p, and features a 4-hour battery life. This portable projector also runs Android, allowing you to easily enjoy Netflix, Hulu, and more without the needing another device. HDMI allows for wired connections, and you’ll also find a USB port. Over 190 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. More below.

Also on sale today at Woot is the Anker Nebula Capsule Projector for $259.99. Down from $313 at Amazon, today’s offer is good for a $53 discount and comes within $8 of the Black Friday discount. Stacking up to just over the size of a soda can, this miniature projector can create an up to 100-inch image. Nebula Capsule runs Android for streaming capabilities and also touts 4-hours of untethered use. It carries a 4.3/5 star rating from over 110 customers.

Those looking to save even more can opt for Anker’s Nebula Prizm Portable Projector at $87 instead. At just a fraction of the price from either aforementioned Anker projector, you’ll lose out on the higher-capacity battery. So as far as budget-conscious options go, Anker’s Prizm certainly won’t break the bank and will have your mobile movie watching needs covered.

Anker Mars II projector features:

Mars II takes the dual 10W speakers and compact design of Mars and takes it to a whole new level. With extended playtime, Android 7.1, and single-second auto-focus, Mars II creates a private theater just for you.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!