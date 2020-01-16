Apple Watch Series 3 42mm is back in-stock, now $219 and marking an Amazon low

- Jan. 16th 2020 7:23 am ET

Amazon offers Apple Watch Series 3 42mm in white for $219 shipped. Also at B&H. As a comparison, it has often sold for over $300 but dropped to $229 a few months back. Largely out of stock since the holidays, this offer marks an Amazon all-time low and one of the best we’ve seen outside of the Black Friday price of $159.

Apple Watch Series 3 features a built-in GPS sensor, swimproof design, and more. It’s great for keeping track of notifications from your iPhone during workouts.

With your savings, grab a new Sport Loop band for workouts and more. This strap is available in a wide range of colors from $7. If that doesn’t fit the bill, jump over to our roundup for even more alternatives from $5.

Apple Watch Series 3 features:

  • GPS
  • Optical heart sensor
  • Digital Crown
  • S3 with dual-core processor
  • Accelerometer and gyroscope
  • Swim proof
  • watchOS 5
  • Dual-core processor for faster app performance
  • Ultimate sports watch and intelligent activity tracker
  • Swimproof so you’re always read for the pool or ocean
  • Alumninum case

