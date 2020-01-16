Apple Watch Series 3 42mm is back in-stock, now $219 and marking an Amazon low

Amazon offers Apple Watch Series 3 42mm in white for $219 shipped. Also at B&H. As a comparison, it has often sold for over $300 but dropped to $229 a few months back. Largely out of stock since the holidays, this offer marks an Amazon all-time low and one of the best we’ve seen outside of the Black Friday price of $159.
Apple Watch Series 3 features a built-in GPS sensor, swimproof design, and more. It’s great for keeping track of notifications from your iPhone during workouts.
With your savings, grab a new Sport Loop band for workouts and more. This strap is available in a wide range of colors from $7. If that doesn’t fit the bill, jump over to our roundup for even more alternatives from $5.
Apple Watch Series 3 features:
- GPS
- Optical heart sensor
- Digital Crown
- S3 with dual-core processor
- Accelerometer and gyroscope
- Swim proof
- watchOS 5
- Dual-core processor for faster app performance
- Ultimate sports watch and intelligent activity tracker
- Swimproof so you’re always read for the pool or ocean
- Alumninum case
