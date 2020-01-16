Twelve South iPhone XS cases hit new Amazon lows: BookBook $30, more from $23

Amazon is currently offering the Twelve South BookBook iPhone XS Case for $29.82 shipped. Having dropped from $50, today’s offer is good for a 40% discount, beats our previous mention by $4, and is a new Amazon low. Comprised of genuine leather, this case coats your iPhone XS with a folio-style shell that looks like a vintage book, hence the name. Not only does it provide almost 360-degrees of protection, but built into the front of BookBook is an interior wallet which has four card slots. The case can even double as a stand. Rated 4.1/5 stars from 515 customers. Hit the jump for more.

For those that want the functionality of a wallet case but without the folio form-factor, Amazon is also discounting the Twelve South Leather iPhone XS Wallet Case in Earl Grey to $23.08 Prime shipped. Down from $30, today’s offer is $2 under our previous holiday mention and a new all-time low at Amazon. With room for two different cards, Twelve South’s case is styled in a trendy leather finish that’s sure to elevate your handset’s look. Rated 3.7/5 stars from over 185 customers.

Twelve South BookBook iPhone XS Case features:

BookBook for iPhone x is an iconic, genuine Leather Wallet, hands-free display Stand and iPhone case rolled into one gorgeous vintage-style Book. Hand-crafted from beautiful top grain Leather, Book has Wallet pockets to hold your ID, cards and cash, and a removable protective Shell for those times when all you need is your phone. Book also folds into a hands-free display Stand for watching videos and face time chats.

