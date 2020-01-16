Smartphone Accessories: Aukey 24W Car Charger 2-Pack $10 (Reg. $15), more

- Jan. 16th 2020 10:39 am ET

0

Aukey Direct via Amazon is currently offering a 2-pack of its 24W Flush Fit Car Chargers for $10.49 Prime shipped once you’ve applied code OIIY7T8O at checkout. Usually selling for $15, today’s offer comes within $1.50 of the all-time low set back in 2018 and is the third-best to date. Each of the two included car chargers sport dual 2.4A USB ports and a compact design to unobtrusively fit within one’s vehicle. These are an essential upgrade to your ride if still without a dedicated car charger and perfect for refueling your phone while driving, charging up accessories during tailgates, and more. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 330 customers.

Turn an unused 12V / 24V outlet in your car into 2 powerful USB charging ports that sit flush to the edge of the outlet. Charge two devices simultaneously at full speed with 5V 2.4A of dedicated adaptive power output per USB port. 

Built-in safeguards protect your devices against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging. Charge all USB powered devices from iPhones to Android phones, tablets, camera gear, Bluetooth headphones & speakers, smartwatches & more. Whatever USB powered gear you’ve got, we’ve got you covered.

