If you’re in the market for a smart lock, they come in all shapes and sizes. From just deadbolts to entire setups, ones that have no user-facing buttons to ones that have a plethora of buttons. It’s rare that we see a lock with four ways to unlock it, but that’s what the Ultraloq Lever brings to the table. Through fingerprint identification, remote access with a bridge, a touchscreen, and more, this lock is designed for the modern home.

Ultraloq Lever features four ways to unlock your door

Here’s the thing, smart locks are great for many reasons. However, you might want something more than just a key and smartphone app. What about a pin code to hand out to friends, instead of having them install an app? Or, what about fingerprint, for those days when you just want easy access. Ultraloq Lever has it all.

Ultraloq Lever unlock methods

Fingerprint

Touchscreen

Smartphone

Mechanical key backup

Auto-lock means you’ll never wonder if the house is secure again

Something I’ve had to do more than once is run back up three flights of stairs to double-check that my door was locked at my apartment. Ultraloq Lever solves this problem through an auto-lock feature, which offers the ability to lock your door after a set time has passed after the door is closed. This is great for those who are always forgetting to lock their door when they leave the house.

Anti-peep touchscreen ensures your code stays secret

The touchscreen of Ultraloq Lever is quite unique. Instead of the normal 10 digit offering that most locks bring. Lever offers the ability to add random digits to keep people from memorizing the pattern you type to enter the house. The touchscreen can also be used to grant access to family and friends who are housesitting through unique codes that are only available for specific dates and times.

Ultraloq Lever pricing and availability

The Ultraloq Lever is available for pre-order now on Indiegogo, though the campaign ends un two days. Prices start at $119 on Indiegogo, though the MSRP is $349. As of the time of writing, the project is over 800% funded, is already in the production stage, and ships to backers this month.

9to5Toys’ take

This smart lock truly does it all. It’s refreshing to see a lock push the boundaries of technology, offering multiple methods of unlocking. If you’ve been looking for the best all-in-one smart lock, this is a great option to put in your home.

Ultraloq is crowd-funded

Ultraloq Lever is a crowd-funded Indiegogo project that has no guarantee of succeeding. Our writing this article is not an official endorsement of Ultraloq Lever, nor are we responsible if the project does not succeed through crowdfunding. We do our best to ensure the projects that we cover have a high chance of success, but you, the reader, assume all responsibility by pledging your money to this project.

