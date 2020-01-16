nonda’s $10 USB-C to SD card adapter is a must-have for MacBook Pros

Amazon offers the nonda USB-C to SD card reader for $9.89 Prime shipped. That’s down from the usual $13 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. Today’s deal is also $0.50 less than our previous mention. This nifty USB-C adapter delivers both an SD and microSD card reader, which is a must-have for content creators. You can also pair this adapter with Apple’s latest iPad Pro models that also sport USB-C ports. Amongst the notable features are up to 110MB/s transfer speeds and compatibility with SD, SDHC, SDXC, MicroSD, Micro SDHC, and MicroSDXC cards. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Already have an SD card reader with USB-A connectivity? Grab a two-pack of nonda’s USB-A to C adapters and easily connect with MacBooks and more for $8. You’ll save a few bucks along the way but still be able to grab transfer speeds up to 5GB/s. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you need additional connectivity, consider picking up this USB-C adapter that’s currently on sale for $27. It includes Ethernet, HDMI, VGA, and more, all of which are lacking from the latest MacBook Pros.

nonda USB-C to SD Card Reader features include:

Compatible with SD, SDHC, SDXC, MicroSD, Micro SDHC, Micro SDXC cards are supported in UHS-I mode.

This USB type C card reader has data transmission speeds up to 110MB/S. (NOTE: Device with USB 2. 0 will only run at 480Mbps).

No additional driver/software needed. No App required, you can easily transfer photos and files from your SD/TF card to a USB C device.

