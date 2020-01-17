Bosch’s Smart Thermostat has a 5-inch screen with minimal bezels, now $124

Amazon is offering the Bosch Smart Wi-Fi Thermostat (BCC100) for $124 shipped. Matched at Home Depot. That’s $26+ off what it’s been averaging and is within a mere $5 of the lowest price we have tracked. This thermostat features a large 5-inch screen that keeps bezels to a minimum. It works with Alexa too, allowing you to change temps when using an Echo or other compatible device. You’ll also be able to tweak your smart home’s climate from a smartphone or tablet using an app. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you don’t mind giving up Bosch branding, opt for iDevices’ Smart Thermostat at $100 to save some cash and snag additional support for Assistant and HomeKit. This is the exact thermostat I’ve been using in my home for years and have had zero issues with it.

No matter which thermostat you pick, both will need a C-Wire. If your home doesn’t have one this $13 adapter plugs into the wall and features a 16.4-foot cable, quickly and easily resolving that frustrating dilemma.

Bosch Smart Wi-Fi Thermostat (BCC100) features:

SAVE ENERGY AND MONEY: This Alexa-enabled, internet-connected programmable thermostat simply connects to Wi-Fi to control temperature and settings from your smart phone or tablet (fully functional without Wi-Fi as well)

MODERN SLEEK TOUCH SCREEN: The full color, 5-inch display touchscreen allows easy scheduling to provide the most comfortable temperature for your home from anywhere

