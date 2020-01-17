Lenovo Smart Tab is both an Android device and Alexa hub: $142 (Reg. $190)

- Jan. 17th 2020 12:29 pm ET

$142
0

Amazon is offering the Lenovo Smart Tab M10 10.1-inch 16GB Android Tablet with Alexa Dock for $141.75 shipped. That’s $48 off the typical rate there and is one of the best Amazon offers we have tracked. The Lenovo Smart Tab features a large 10.1-inch display and comes with a charging dock which turns it into an Alexa hub. A total of 16GB of storage is in tow, which can always be expanded with a microSD card thanks to its inclusion of a compatible slot. When it comes to audio, this tablet boasts dual front-facing Dolby Atmos speakers, leveling up the experience typically offered in similarly-priced devices. Rated 4+ stars from more than 65% of reviewers.

If an Alexa screen is your primary goal, the $70 Echo Show 5 may be a better fit. It won’t come undocked like the Lenovo Smart Tab above, but it is bound to receive updates in a quick fashion since it is a first-party device. Learn all about it in our video review.

With Lenovo Smart Tab wielding Android, there’s a chance you’ll be able to take advantage of Xbox’s new console games capabilities. We broke down the details earlier today, so give it a read to learn all about it.

Lenovo Smart Tab features:

  • Powerful Tablet: Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, 2 GB RAM, and up to 256 GB micro SD card support
  • Surround Sound: This tablet bundle includes a smart speaker offering booming audio with sound from 2 full range Dolby Atmos speakers
  • Alexa Experience: Transform your tablet into a smart screen with Amazon Alexa when docked; Control your smart home devices to hands free

