B&H is currently offering the unlocked Google Pixel 4 64GB in Just Black bundled with a $200 gift card and clear case for $699 shipped. Right now you’ll pay $799 for the handset over at Amazon, with the added B&H credit saving you 30% overall. For comparison, we last saw Pixel 4 sell for $669, with today’s offer matching the effective value of the best Black Friday promotions. Pixel 4 delivers a flagship Android experience centered around a 5.7-inch screen, 12 and 16MP cameras, and up to 25-hours of battery life. Other standout features here include Night Sight photography, face unlock, and more. Upgrade to the Pixel 4 XL and enjoy the same $200 credit perk for $799, down from a combined value of $1,090 compared to what Amazon charges. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 465 customers and you can learn more in our hands-on review. More details on the Google Pixel 4 deal down below.

A great way to leverage some of your savings is to grab Google’s official Pixel Qi charging stand alongside the handset. This first-party accessory not only refuels the Pixel 4 with 10W speeds, but can also turn the device into a digital photo frame, Nest camera monitor, alarm clock, and more. Back when it was first released, we found that it justified its $70 price tag in our hands-on review.

Extend the Android experience from your pocket to your wrist with the Xiaomi Mi Band 4. This Wear OS-powered fitness tracker is currently on sale for $33.50 at Amazon, which is down from the usual $49 price tag.

Google Pixel 4 features:

Pixel 4 can take a picture of the Milky Way with one tap, in Night Sight mode. It’s called astrophotography, and it’s one of the many features that make Pixel one of the best low-light cameras in the galaxy. Adjust the exposure balance of your photos before you take the shots. Powerful controls let you manipulate the color and exposure of the different elements in your picture.

