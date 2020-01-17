Xiaomi Mi Band 4 tracks heart rate and more with Wear OS at $33.50 (Reg. $49)

Amazon is currently offering the Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Wear OS Fitness Tracker for $33.48 shipped. Typically selling for $49, today’s offer is good for an over 31% discount and comes within $4 of the all-time set back on Singles Day in November. Featuring up to 20-days of battery life per charge, Xiaomi’s Mi Band 4 sports heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and can keep tabs on a variety of other fitness-related stats. With a water-resistant design, this fitness tracker can tag along while swimming and more. Plus, there’s a 0.95-inch color AMOLED display for showcasing the time and your daily progress. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 990 customers. In our hands-on review, we deemed it “the best smart fitness band on the market.”

For around $35, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a fitness tracker from a well-known brand that carries the same positive reviews. Amazon has plenty of options from less popular brands under $30, but Wear OS support is virtually nonexistent at that price range. Though if you’re just looking for a new timepiece to wear, Casio’s best-selling Classic Digital Sport Watch is an easy buy at $11.

For those that would prefer to strap a wearable from Fitbit on their wrist, we’re still tracking a notable offer on the brand’s Versa. Not only will you get the fitness tracker itself, but for $100, you’ll receive an extra $20 in Kohl’s cash.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Fitness Tracker features:

Battery Life: 135mAh battery capacity built in the Mi Band 4, max working time up to 20 days after a full charging. Support heart rate monitoring, heart rate alerts, sleep monitoring, idle alerts; Monitoring your health data o matain your healthier body. Comes with 6 workout modes: Treadmill, exercise, outdoor running, cycling, walking, swimming Counting step, distance, calories burned during sports

