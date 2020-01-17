QardioArm syncs blood pressure readings to Apple Health for $70 (Reg. $99)

Amazon offers the QardioArm Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor for $69.99 shipped. Normally selling for $99, today’s offer is good for a 29% discount, beats our previous mention by $2, and is the second-best price we’ve tracked in over a year. With built-in Bluetooth, this wireless blood pressure monitor pairs with your iPhone or Android smartphone. It can sync with popular heath tracking platforms like Apple as well as Samsung’s Health apps, and supplements your fitness tracking regiment with systolic/diastolic blood pressure stats. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of customers.

Save even more and opt for OMRON’s Silver Blood Pressure Monitor for $50 at Amazon instead. While you’ll be ditching the Quardio branding and smartphone integration, this option is more affordable and carries similar accuracy. Over 10,000 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating on this model, as well.

Another great addition to a smart fitness toolkit is Eufy’s HealthKit Scale, which just so happens to be on sale for $27. Good for 40% in savings, this is an affordable way to bring weight and other stats into your preferred health tracking platform.

QardioArm Wireless Blood Pressure Monitor features:

A Smarter Read on Blood Pressure: QardioArm is the smart blood pressure monitor that fits your daily life. It measures your systolic/diastolic blood pressure and heart rate. A wireless blood pressure monitor with a revolutionary design and effortless user experience, QardioArm is the smart blood pressure monitor you can always have with you.

