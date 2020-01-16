Measure fitness progress with Eufy’s HealthKit Smart Scale at $27 (40% off)

EufyHome (An Anker-affiliated seller with 100% positive all-time feedback from 17,000+) via Amazon currently offers its Bluetooth HealthKit Smart Scale for $26.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically fetching $40, today’s price cut is good for a 40% discount, beats our previous mention by $3, and matches the all-time low. Featuring compatibility with Apple Health, this smart scale will be able to pair with your iPhone over Bluetooth to deliver weight, body fat, muscle mass, and other readings. If the new year has you on a fitness kick, adding this scale into the mix is a great way to help measure progress. Over 1,100 customers have left a 3.9/5 star rating.

Those looking to get in the HealthKit scale game for less will find quite a few notable options for less on Amazon. One of these alternatives is the Etekcity Bluetooth Smart Scale, which will only set you back $20 at Amazon. Alongside featuring a similar list of trackable stats, this model comes backed by a 4.6/5 star rating from over 2,100 customers.

Those in the market for a higher-end health-tracking experience will want to consider bringing the QardioBase 2 HealthKit Scale into their fitness regiment. Currently 33% off, you’ll be able to score the Wi-Fi scale for $100.

Eufy Bluetooth HealthKit Smart Scale features:

Instantly learn 12 insightful measurements of your body’s health, such as Weight, Body Fat, BMI, Bone Mass, Muscle Mass, and more. The EufyLife app automatically records insightful health data. Progress and health trends are traced automatically over time. Two pairs of sensitive sensors ensure precise and correct measurements. FDA-listed for complete reliability.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!