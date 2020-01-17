Save 50% on SimpliSafe’s 5-Piece Security System at an Amazon low of $112.50

- Jan. 17th 2020 8:58 am ET

Amazon is currently offering the SimpliSafe 5-Piece Wireless Home Security System for $112.44 shipped. Usually selling for $225, today’s price cut is good for a 50% discount, beats the prior Amazon low by $16, and is well under our previous mention of $175. Included in this bundle is everything you’ll need to get started with the popular home security system. Centered around the base station, you’ll receive a keypad, motion sensor, entry detector, and a keyfob. SimpliSafe’s home security system doesn’t lock you into a contract, pairs with both Alexa as well as Google Assistant, and works with a companion smartphone app for viewing alerts. Rated 3.8/5 stars from over 235 customers.

If keeping an eye on your property is at the top of the list of a security system’s functionality, consider the Blink Indoor Camera kit instead. Not only will you pocket some extra cash thanks to a $90 price tag, but the system’s camera sports 2-year battery life, a built-in motion detector, and HD recording. Plus, it comes backed by a 4/5 star rating from over 6,400 shoppers.

Though if you’re set on SimpliSafe’s system, it’s worth noting how solid of a value you’re getting compared to competing offerings. For instance, the 5-piece Ring Alarm kit sells for $199 at Amazon right now and is tailored to Alexa, rather than being voice assistant agnostic.

SimpliSafe 5-Piece Security System features:

Ready to protect right out of the box. Just plug in the base station, place your sensors, and start protecting your home in minutes. No tools required. Optional 24/7 professional monitoring with police, fire & medical dispatch starting at 50c/day – No contracts. Pioneering signal burst technology that is powerful enough to cover homes of every size, with up to 1000 ft. range — no extender needed.

