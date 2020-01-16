Get the Fitbit Versa + $20 in Kohl’s Cash for $100 ($140+ value)

- Jan. 16th 2020 7:14 am ET

0

Kohl’s offers the Fitbit Versa Smartwatch in various colors plus $20 in Kohl’s Cash for $99.99 shipped. As a comparison, it originally sold for $170 but trends around $120 these days. This offer beats the Amazon all-time low price by $10 when the added Kohl’s credit is accounted for. Fitbit Versa delivers over four days of battery life on a single charge and is water-resistant to 50m. You’ll also get all of the usual fitness tracking capabilities here, including calorie, distance, smart notification, heart rate monitoring and music control. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

Looking to save further? Go with Fitbit’s Alta tracker for less. You’ll lose some of the smartphone features but it’s still a capable alternative for tracking activity and more. But at this price, there’s still a lot to like.

Fitbit Versa features:

  • Battery life of 4+ days (varies with usage)
  • Compatible with iOS, Android™ & Windows®
  • Offers calorie tracking, distance tracking, smart notification, heart rate monitoring, music control, sleep & step tracking
  • Touchscreen display
  • Black band with buckle closure

fitbit

Kohl's

Grado SR80e Headphones

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

