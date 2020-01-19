Score an Apple 21-inch iMac for $950 shipped, down from $1,099

Amazon offers the previous-generation 21-inch iMac 2.3GHz/8GB/1TB for $949.99 shipped. Originally $1,099, today’s deal is $150 off the regular going rate. We saw it drop to $900 once back in August, otherwise, it’s held steady at this price. The Apple iMac is a solid option for students or those not in need of the latest tech. It features 802.11ac Wi-Fi and ships with Apple’s Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse 2.

Put your savings to good use by grabbing a few must-have iMac accessories. First up, Twelve South’s Backpack puts an aluminum shelf on the back of your iMac. It’s perfect for storing extra hard drives and keeping various accessories out of sight. I’d also encourage you to check out this Sabrent USB 3.0 hub with a unique design that brings your I/O around front. While Apple’s iMac certainly has a beautiful display, reaching those USB ports can be a bit tough.

Apple 21-inch iMac features:

21.5″ LED-Backlit IPS Display

1920 x 1080 Screen Resolution

2.2GHz Intel Core i5 Quad-Core

8GB of 1867 MHz LPDDR3 Onboard RAM

1TB 5400 rpm HDD

Integrated Intel Iris Pro Graphics 6200

802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0

Thunderbolt 2 + USB 3.0

Magic Keyboard & Magic Mouse 2 Included

