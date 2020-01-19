Klipsch BAR 40 Sound Bar upgrades your TV’s built-in audio at $252 (Reg. $349)

Amazon is currently offering the Klipsch BAR 40 Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $252.49 shipped. Usually selling for $349, like you’ll find at Best Buy and Crutchfield, today’s offer is good for a 28% discount, comes within $2.50 of the Amazon low, and is the second-best we’ve seen. Packed within a low-profile design, Bar 40 rocks a 2-channel audio array with Dolby Digital encoding, virtual surround sound, and more. There’s also a companion wireless subwoofer encased within a wooden form-factor and packing a 6-1/2-inch down-firing driver for adding an “extra bit of low-end oomph to music and movie effects.” Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Alternatively, consider bringing home the VIZIO 28-inch 2.1-Channel Soundbar with wireless subwoofer for $130. This model touts a more affordable audio array than the featured deal, and as such, pockets you an extra $122 in savings.

Klipsch BAR 40 Sound Bar features:

Enjoy unparalleled audio quality with this Klipsch Reference Sound Bar. The simple setup and automatic wireless connectivity with most Bluetooth devices gives ease-of-use. This Klipsch Reference Sound Bar has integrated Dolby Audio that provides an incredible listening experience, while Virtual Surround Mode provides an enhanced, three-dimensional surround sound effect for music and movies.

