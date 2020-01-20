Today’s best iOS & Mac App Deals: Carcassonne, ProShot, Rules!, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have solid deals on titles like Carcassonne, Great Conqueror: Rome, ProShot, Rules!, Bad North: Jotunn Edition, PAC-MAN titles, and many more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand below the jump:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Videdit – Handy Video Editor: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Great Conqueror: Rome: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Idle Rent Tycoon: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: ProShot: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Rules!: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Lost Cities: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Tone Sphere: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Carcassonne: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: The Quest: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Bad North: Jotunn Edition: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Create Flyers & Logos – Maker: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal/Apple TV: PAC-MAN CE DX: $3 (Reg. $5)

iPhone: Ms. PAC-MAN: $3 (Reg. $4)

iPad: Ms. PAC-MAN for iPad: $3 (Reg. $5)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Magic Call Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Epica Pro – Epic camera: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Life Hacks – Tips & Tricks: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Chess Pro – Ultimate Edition: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Animation Creator: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: 911 Operator: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dashboard for Apple Health App: FREE (Reg. $5)

