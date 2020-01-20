Today’s Best Game Deals: Mutant Year Zero Deluxe $10, Nier Automata GOTY $25, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden Deluxe on PS4 for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. GameStop is now offering this one on both PS4 and Xbox One for the same price with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly as much as $40 at Best Buy, the Deluxe version has sold for $20 at Amazon over the last little while and is now at the best we can find. This game features a blend of real-time stealth and turn-based combat along with talking mutants/animals in “a world of abandoned cities and an overgrown countryside.” This version includes the main game as well as a new expansion DLC with “hours” of story content, a new character and a series of additional locations. Down below you’ll find the rest of today’s best deals including Nier Automata GOTY, Animal Crossing: New Horizons pre-order bonuses, Kingdom Hearts III, Splatoon 2, Shadow of The Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, and much more.
Today’s best game deals:
- Nier Automata GOTY $25 (Reg. $40)
- DiRT Rally 2.0 $20 (Reg. $40)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons pre-order $60
- Plus $10 credit + Animal Crossing Phone badge
- Kingdom Hearts III $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Amazon Buy 2 Games Get 1 FREE
- Shadow of The Tomb Raider: Definitive $30 (Reg. $40)
- Horizon: Zero Dawn Complete $6 (Reg. $20)
- God of War $8 (Reg. $20)
- Splatoon 2 for Nintendo Switch $42 (Reg. $60)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare $35 (Reg. $60)
- Matched at Best Buy
- Last of Us, God of War, HZD Complete $20 ($45+ value)
- Resident Evil Revelations 2 Season Pass $5 (Reg. $20)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe $35.29 (Reg. $70)
- Madden NFL 20 Standard $30 (Reg. $60)
- Borderlands 3 $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Civilization VI Nintendo Switch $20 (Reg. up to $60)
- SNK 40th Anniversary Collection $22 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil 3 remake pre-order $60
- Launch coverage and gameplay here
