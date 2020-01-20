Today’s Best Game Deals: Mutant Year Zero Deluxe $10, Nier Automata GOTY $25, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden Deluxe on PS4 for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. GameStop is now offering this one on both PS4 and Xbox One for the same price with free shipping in orders over $35. Regularly as much as $40 at Best Buy, the Deluxe version has sold for $20 at Amazon over the last little while and is now at the best we can find. This game features a blend of real-time stealth and turn-based combat along with talking mutants/animals in “a world of abandoned cities and an overgrown countryside.” This version includes the main game as well as a new expansion DLC with “hours” of story content, a new character and a series of additional locations. Down below you’ll find the rest of today’s best deals including Nier Automata GOTY, Animal Crossing: New Horizons pre-order bonuses, Kingdom Hearts III, Splatoon 2, Shadow of The Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, and much more.

Today’s best game deals:

