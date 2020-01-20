Go cordless with Dyson’s V6 Upright/Handheld Vac for $160 (Refurb, Orig. $300)

Today only, Woot is offering the Dyson V6 Absolute Cord-Free Vacuum for $159.99 in factory refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Refurbs are starting at $300 on Amazon while similar models are still fetching nearly as much in new condition. Today’s deal is $5 under our previous mention on the V6 and the best price we can find. This model provides up to 20 minutes of upright operation and can convert into a handheld vacuum for spot cleaning and hard to reach areas. Along with whole machine HEPA filtration, it comes with the docking station for charging and storing the included attachments: combo, soft brushing and crevice tools. Ships with a 6-month warranty from Dyson. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More details below.

If the Dyson branding isn’t overly important to you, consider the Hoover Linx Signature Stick Cordless Vacuum. It carries solid reviews and sells for $120 at Amazon in brand new condition. It doesn’t last quite as long per charge as today’s lead deal, but the included “Fade-Free Lithium-Ion Battery System” features interchangeable batteries so down time is kept to a minimum.

However, we also have another refurbished Dyson’s V6 Stick Vacuum down at $150 right now as well (Refurb, Orig. $300). Swing by our Home Goods Guide for even more.

Dyson V6 Absolute Cord-Free Vacuum:

The Dyson V6 Absolute cord-free vacuum comes equipped with two Dyson-engineered cleaner heads. Invented for hard floors, the soft roller cleaner head removes large debris and fine dust simultaneously. The Direct-drive cleaner head drives bristles deeper into the carpet to remove even more dirt.

