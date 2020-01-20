Go cordless with Dyson’s V6 Upright/Handheld Vac for $160 (Refurb, Orig. $300)

- Jan. 20th 2020 12:57 pm ET

Get this deal
Orig. $300 $160
0

Today only, Woot is offering the Dyson V6 Absolute Cord-Free Vacuum for $159.99 in factory refurbished condition. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Refurbs are starting at $300 on Amazon while similar models are still fetching nearly as much in new condition. Today’s deal is $5 under our previous mention on the V6 and the best price we can find. This model provides up to 20 minutes of upright operation and can convert into a handheld vacuum for spot cleaning and hard to reach areas. Along with whole machine HEPA filtration, it comes with the docking station for charging and storing the included attachments: combo, soft brushing and crevice tools. Ships with a 6-month warranty from Dyson. Rated 4+ stars from thousands. More details below.

If the Dyson branding isn’t overly important to you, consider the Hoover Linx Signature Stick Cordless Vacuum. It carries solid reviews and sells for $120 at Amazon in brand new condition. It doesn’t last quite as long per charge as today’s lead deal, but the included “Fade-Free Lithium-Ion Battery System” features interchangeable batteries so down time is kept to a minimum.

However, we also have another refurbished Dyson’s V6 Stick Vacuum down at $150 right now as well (Refurb, Orig. $300). Swing by our Home Goods Guide for even more.

Dyson V6 Absolute Cord-Free Vacuum:

The Dyson V6 Absolute cord-free vacuum comes equipped with two Dyson-engineered cleaner heads. Invented for hard floors, the soft roller cleaner head removes large debris and fine dust simultaneously. The Direct-drive cleaner head drives bristles deeper into the carpet to remove even more dirt. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Get this deal
Orig. $300 $160
You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
woot

woot
Dyson

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard