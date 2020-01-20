This iRobot Roomba 960 robot vacuum deal saves you time and $100, now at $399

- Jan. 20th 2020 3:45 pm ET

Amazon is currently offering the iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum for $399 shipped. Also available for $1 more at Best Buy and direct from iRobot. Down from $499, today’s offer saves you $100, beats our previous mention by $50, and matches the Amazon all-time low. A 3-stage cleaning system, 75-minute runtime, and Auto-Adjust cleaning head are some of the most notable features for this Roomba. Plus, iRobot’s 960 isn’t just capable of handling the mess for you, but thanks to Alexa voice and smartphone control, will do it effortlessly as well. There’s also a built-in direct detection sensor to ensure areas are thoroughly cleaned. With over 3,100 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.2/5 star rating.

Ditch the iRobot branding and opt for the ECOVACS DEEBOT N79S Robotic Vacuum Cleaner instead at $250. For nearly $150 less, you’ll still be getting Alexa and smart home control, just without iRobot’s well-regarded cleaning system or advanced sensors. This is also a well-reviewed option, with 8,200 customers leaving a 3.9/5 star rating

For those who would rather do the cleaning themselves, today we also spotted a notable discount on Dyson’s V6 Upright Vacuum in certified refurbished condition. Now marked down to $160, it originally retailed for $300.

iRobot Roomba 960 Robot Vacuum features:

The Roomba 960 robot vacuum seamlessly navigates room to room to clean an entire level of your home, recharging and resuming until the job is done. Roomba 960 loosens, lifts, and suctions dirt with up to 5x more air power and requires less maintenance. Just press CLEAN or schedule Roomba on the go with the iRobot HOME App.

