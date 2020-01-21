Amazon returns Fire tablet lineup to Black Friday prices starting at $35

Amazon has kicked off a sale on its entire lineup of Fire tablets, returning just about all of its offerings to Black Friday prices. One standout is on the All-New Fire HD 10 for $99.99 shipped. Normally selling for $150, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount and matches the all-time low set once before. With a 10.1-inch 1080p display, this tablet features 32GB of built-in storage and support for up to 512GB more thanks to a microSD card slot. Hands-free Alexa support allows you to summon Amazon’s assistant when needed and up to 12-hours of battery life keeps you going all-day long. Plus, there’s a USB-C port for refueling. As a #1 new release, over 17,000 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating and you can learn more in our launch coverage. Hit the jump for additional Fire tablet deals from $35.
Other notable Fire tablet deals include:
- Fire HD 8: $50 (Reg. $80)
- Fire 7: $35 (Reg. $50)
- Fire HD 10 Kids Edition: $150 (Reg. $200)
- Fire HD 8 Kids Edition: $80 (Reg. $130)
- Fire 7 Kids Edition: $60 (Reg. $100)
- and even more…
Amazon Fire HD 10 features:
Fire HD 10 is our largest display in 1080p full HD—now 30% faster thanks to the powerful new 2.0 GHz octa-core processor and 2 GB of RAM. Stream movies, watch videos, or play games with the enhanced Wi-Fi. Enjoy downloaded content on the go with up to 12 hours of mixed-use battery life.
