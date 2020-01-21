Today’s best iOS & Mac App Deals: Moment Pro Camera, Moonlight Express, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have solid deals on titles like Phocus, Moonlight Express: Fortnight, Moment – Pro Camera, Wanderer of Lifetimes, and many more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand below the jump:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Phocus: Portrait mode editor: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal/Watch: Teleprompter Premium: FREE (Reg. $13)

iOS Universal: Pre K Preschool Learning Games: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: IQ Test – What’s my IQ?: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Wanderer of Lifetimes: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Moonlight Express: Fortnight: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Moment – Pro Camera: $4 (Reg. $6)

Mac: PRO Disk Cleaner: $3 (Reg. $5)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Horizon Zero Dawn Complete $6, Disney Collection $5, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Videdit – Handy Video Editor: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Great Conqueror: Rome: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Idle Rent Tycoon: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: ProShot: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Rules!: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Lost Cities: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Tone Sphere: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Carcassonne: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: The Quest: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Bad North: Jotunn Edition: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Create Flyers & Logos – Maker: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal/Apple TV: PAC-MAN CE DX: $3 (Reg. $5)

iPhone: Ms. PAC-MAN: $3 (Reg. $4)

iPad: Ms. PAC-MAN for iPad: $3 (Reg. $5)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!