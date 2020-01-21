Today’s best iOS & Mac App Deals: Moment Pro Camera, Moonlight Express, more

- Jan. 21st 2020 9:53 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have solid deals on titles like Phocus, Moonlight Express: Fortnight, Moment – Pro Camera, Wanderer of Lifetimes, and many more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand below the jump:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Phocus: Portrait mode editor: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal/Watch: Teleprompter Premium: FREE (Reg. $13)

iOS Universal: Pre K Preschool Learning Games: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: IQ Test – What’s my IQ?: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Wanderer of Lifetimes: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Moonlight Express: Fortnight: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Moment – Pro Camera: $4 (Reg. $6)

Mac: PRO Disk Cleaner: $3 (Reg. $5)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Horizon Zero Dawn Complete $6, Disney Collection $5, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Videdit – Handy Video Editor: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Great Conqueror: Rome: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Idle Rent Tycoon: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: ProShot: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Rules!: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Lost Cities: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Tone Sphere: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Carcassonne: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: The Quest: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Bad North: Jotunn Edition: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Create Flyers & Logos – Maker: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal/Apple TV: PAC-MAN CE DX: $3 (Reg. $5)

iPhone: Ms. PAC-MAN: $3 (Reg. $4)

iPad: Ms. PAC-MAN for iPad: $3 (Reg. $5)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
App Store

App Store
Moment Inc.

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard