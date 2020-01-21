Today’s Best Game Deals: Horizon Zero Dawn Complete $6, Disney Collection $5, more

In today’s best game deals, CDKeys is once again offering Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for $5.79. After quickly going out of stock, you now have another chance at stealing this amazing open-world game for even less today. Regularly $20 as part of the PlayStation Hits library, you can grab the physical version at $14 Prime shipped on Amazon right now but today’s digital deal is slightly below the lowest we have ever tracked. It includes the main game as well as the Frozen Wilds expansion, a series of in-game items, a PS4 theme, and more. Down below you’ll find the rest of today’s best deals including Disney Afternoon Collection, Red Dead Redemption 2, Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe, and much more.

Today’s best game deals:

