ComiXology has Dark Horse Hellboy novels and Marvel titles starting at $1

ComiXology has kicked off its latest sale, this time discounting a selection of Dark Horse graphic novels penned by famed writer Mike Mignola. Deals start at under $1 here, with one standout falling to Hellboy Vol. 1: Seed of Destruction at $5.49. Having just dropped to $11, today’s offer saves you 50%, marks the second-best price we’ve seen on a digital copy, and is the lowest since May of 2019. As one of Mignola’s most famed works, the story “jumps from Hellboy’s mysterious World War II origin to his 1994 confrontation with the man who summoned him to earth.” Head below for additional top picks from the Dark Horse sale as well as other discounted comics.

Top picks from the Dark Horse Mignola Sale

Also on sale today, you’ll find a batch of Marvel The End comics starting at under $1. This sale includes novels detailing plenty of heroes from Spider-Man, Daredevil and the Hulk to Wolverine and the X-Men. Shop the entire selection of deals right here.

Whether you want to save an extra 10-15% on all of today’s discounted titles or to read up on a near-unending supply of comics, ComiXology’s Unlimited service is definitely worth a look. You can get one month for free, and will have access to thousands of digital releases, among other perks. Learn more in our getting started guide.

