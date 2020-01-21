Lucky Brand’s Closet Clean Out Sale takes 60% off all clearance items

Lucky Brand’s Closet Clean Out Sales takes 60% off all sale styles. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on denim, tops, outerwear, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more. The men’s Quilted Shirt Jacket is a trendy and great style for this winter. This layer will help to keep you warm and looks nice with jeans, joggers, or khakis alike. It also has a nice modern gray coloring that’s sleek. This shirt jacket is on sale for just $36 and originally was priced at $109. Find the rest of our top picks from Lucky Brand below and be sure to check out our Fashion Guide for additional deals today.
Our top picks for men include:
- Chamois Workwear Shirt $28 (Orig. $90)
- Venice Burnout Notch Tee $12 (Orig. $30)
- Quilted Shirt Jacket $36 (Orig. $109)
- 410 Athletic Slim Selvedge Jeans $28 (Orig. $149)
- 363 Vintage Straight Jeans $32 (Orig. $90)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Cloud Jersey Wrap Top $20 (Orig. $60)
- Cloud Jersey Dress $26 (Orig. $70)
- Faux Fur Jacket $56 (Orig. $159)
- Hayden Skinny Jeans $50 (Orig. $129)
- Boyfriend Overalls $36 (Orig. $119)
- …and even more deals…
