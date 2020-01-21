Lucky Brand’s Closet Clean Out Sale takes 60% off all clearance items

- Jan. 21st 2020 5:07 pm ET

0

Lucky Brand’s Closet Clean Out Sales takes 60% off all sale styles. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on denim, tops, outerwear, and more. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $75 or more. The men’s Quilted Shirt Jacket is a trendy and great style for this winter. This layer will help to keep you warm and looks nice with jeans, joggers, or khakis alike. It also has a nice modern gray coloring that’s sleek. This shirt jacket is on sale for just $36 and originally was priced at $109. Find the rest of our top picks from Lucky Brand below and be sure to check out our Fashion Guide for additional deals today.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

You’re reading 9to5Toys — experts digging up all the latest technology and lifestyle deals, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Toys on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out the best Apple deals, our daily podcast, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Best Fashion Deals

Best Fashion Deals

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more
Lucky Brand

Lucky Brand

About the Author