Grab a Crock-Pot 5-Quart Slow Cooker for today only at $17.50 (Reg. $30+)

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy is offering the Crock-Pot Cook & Carry 5-Quart Slow Cooker (SCCPVL500-MC) for $17.49. Shipping is free in orders over $35; otherwise opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees. Regularly up to $35, it has never sold for less on Amazon and is listed at $30 at Walmart right now. Today’s offer is the lowest price we can find. An extremely affordable alternative to one of those pricey multi-cookers, this slow cooker will provide your family with a 1-pot meal solution for less. Features include a 5-quart capacity, multiple temperature settings, a lid-mounted locking system for transportation and dishwasher-safe stoneware. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find another slow cooker with this capacity and brand name for less. Even this Crock-Pot 3-Quart Manual Slow Cooker goes for $23. The only options we can find at a lower price would be something like this mini Elite Gourmet Electric Slow Cooker for $11. Clearly you won’t be able to get a meal for the whole family in there, but it is great for side dishes, sauces, and more.

Crock-Pot 5-Quart Slow Cooker:

Enjoy the convenience and portability of this Crock-Pot Cook & Carry slow cooker. The lid-mounted locking system provides a tight seal that prevents leaks and spills while on the go. Slow cook on high or low with this Crock-Pot Cook & Carry slow cooker and then keep food warm until it’s ready to serve.

