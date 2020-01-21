This RCA TV delivers 70-inches of 4K to your living room at $450 (New low)

- Jan. 21st 2020 1:56 pm ET

0

Walmart is offering the RCA 70-inch 4K LED TV (RTU7074) for $449.99 shipped. That’s $130 off the typical rate there and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $30. This TV is large enough to likely dwarf what’s currently gracing your living room. Since it sports a 4K LED panel, it’s able to produce an image that’s four times sharper than 1080p. Ports include 3x HDMI, optical audio, and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Elevate your new TV with the AmazonBasics No-Stud TV Wall Mount for $25. As its name implies, this solution doesn’t require you to find studs, making the installation process that much easier. More than 2,500 Amazon shoppers have left an average rating of 4.3/5 stars.

Considering that built-in TV audio is often not great, you may want to leverage today’s saving and cash in on the sound bar deal we spotted earlier. It involves VIZIO’s 38-inch 2.0-channel model which is down to $79.50, delivering 20% in savings.

RCA 70-inch 4K LED TV features:

The RCA 70″ 2160p Class 60Hz LED 4K UHD TV features a brilliant 2160P 4K Ultra high definition picture for your viewing pleasure. 4K Ultra High-Definition displays have four times the number of pixels as a Full HD display, turning your shows into the ultimate UHD viewing experience.

