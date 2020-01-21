Boost a TV’s audio with VIZIO’s 38-inch 2.0-Ch. Sound Bar: $79.50 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is offering the VIZIO 38-inch 2.0-channel Sound Bar (SB3820-C6) for $79.56 shipped. That’s $20 off the typical rate there and is one of the best Amazon offers we’ve tracked. This sound bar embraces a modern and basic rectangular style that should fit in nicely with most home theater setups. When it comes to power, this unit is able to produce 100 decibels of “room filling, crystal clear sound.” Built-in Bluetooth paves the way for easy-to-use wireless playback of audiobooks, music, and more. There also happens to be support for for Dolby Digital, DTS Studio Sound, TruVolume, and TruSurround. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Put your new sound bar above or below a TV with WALI Universal Mount for $14. This directly attaches to televisions ranging from 32- to 70-inches in size using their built-in VESA mounts. Unlike solutions that place a sound bar on the wall, this product helps ensure that audio is always projected in the same direction the TV is facing.

Oh, and while we’re talking sound bars, let’s not forget about Amazon’s current sale on Sony offerings. Right now you can save up to 40% off and snag your very own for as low as $198.

VIZIO 38-inch 2.0-Ch. Sound Bar features:

100 dB of room filling, crystal clear sound with less than 1 percent total harmonic distortion

Deep Bass Modules provides added bass without the need for an external subwoofer

Built in Bluetooth lets you lose the wires and listen to your music with a tap of a finger

Stylish and compact the perfect complement to any small to medium size HDTV.

