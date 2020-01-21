Needing a home refresh? Wayfair has a new line called Foundstone, with a very similar design that you would find in West Elm. The new Wayfair Foundstone line offers an assortment of over 2,500 options spanning from living room, dining, bedroom, bathroom, outdoor, and much more. It’s also very budget-friendly. According to Wayfair, the prices range somewhere between 30%-70% less than West Elm and start at just $5. Head below the jump to find out all of our top picks from the Wayfair Foundstone line.

“Foundstone’s beautiful, modern designs help tell your unique story. Rustic elements complement glam details, making it refreshingly easy to mix-and-match.”

Foundstone Furniture

A standout piece from this collection is the Foundstone Bradford Dining Table. This table has a wood finish that will compliment any color scheme and a really unique base that adds a modern touch. It comes in four size options depending on what your family needs. It’s priced at $1,400 and comes paired with the Foundstone Noah Upholstered Chairs that go for $315. These upholstered chairs are lined with a velvet backing that will elevate any space. They also have a metal base that gives it a stylish appeal and four fun color options.

Another furniture piece that is a must-have from this collection is the Foundstone Joy 77-inch Round Arms Sleeper Sofa. This is a great option to have for guests, especially if you live in a small space. It features modern wooden peg legs and you can choose from an array of color options. Best of all, it’s priced at just $279 and is rated 4.3/5 stars with over 2,600 reviews.

Foundstone Decor

One of the most popular items from Foundstone is the beautiful Eric Table Lamp. This light has a modern brass base that will look lovely on a side table, desk or even a nightstand. It also has awesome reviews already with a 4.8 star rating and over 800 notable remarks.

Another beautiful decor piece that is great for transitioning into spring is the Foundstone Clementine Oval Platter. All of the Clementine dishware collection is made of chip-resistant stoneware and features blue hues that are gorgeous. This platter is great for serving horderves and it’s also safe for the dishwasher, microwave, and oven. It’s priced at $85 and will be used for years to come.

Which piece from the new Wayfair Foundstone line is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out our guide to Target’s new Hearth & Hand Collection with an array of items to get your home spring ready.

