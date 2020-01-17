After the holidays, your home can seem empty after all of the Christmas decorations have come down. So now is a perfect time to spruce up your home. That’s why Hearth & Hand with Magnolia has an array of new arrivals to spruce up your home before spring. Each piece from the collection is infused with the signature Gainesian appeal, from bedding to dinnerware, bathroom accessories to home decor, and more. Head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the Hearth & Hand with Magnolia new collection.

“A new year always motivates me to freshen up my home, so I designed this collection with soft colors and simple textures that can be easily layered with neutrals.” – says Joanna Gaines.

Bathroom Essentials

One of the ways Joanna Gaines likes to organize her bathroom is with baskets. The Woven Bath Storage Canister comes with a nice lid and has a spacious interior to hold essentials. This basket would be nice to place anything from cotton swabs to headbands, and more. It’s also pretty enough to sit on a counter or place inside a shelf. Best of all it’s priced at just $13.

Another great way to spruce up your bathroom is with fresh towels. The Fringe Bath Towel in Microstripe is priced at $13 and comes in two color options. The 100% cotton construction makes it absorbent and soft to the touch. It also has a unique fringe detailing that will give your space a modern and fun look.

Kitchen, Tabletop, & Linens

With Valentine’s Day on the horizon, adding pops of pink into your home is a great way to look festive. The 2-Pack of Rose Gold Stripe Towels are priced at just $10 and have the same fringe design as the bath towels. These towels will look adorable placed in your kitchen and its 100% cotton material is highly absorbent.

Transitional Decor

The hues in this new line are stunning and really great for transitioning seasons. Throughout this line you will find watercolors, ombre details and colorful accents that will help bring life into your home. The Large Ceramic Candle Citrus Grove is a great accent piece to place on your coffee table, countertop, bedside table, or shelf. This candle features notes of refreshing citrusy lemon and grapefruit aromas. Designed to instantly uplift your mood and the color of the vase adds a pop of color to your space.

Which piece from the new Hearth & Hand Collection is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below. Also, be sure to check out Target’s new All in Motion line with prices from just $4.

