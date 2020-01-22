This AmazonBasics headrest tablet car mount is a road trip must-have at $10.50

Amazon is currently offering its AmazonBasics Headrest Tablet Car Mount for $10.68 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Usually selling for $17, today’s offer is good for a 38% discount, is only the second time we’ve seen it on sale, and is a new all-time low. Whether you’re looking for a way to entertain the kids on long car trips or just want to kick back and catch up on content yourself while on-the-road this headrest mount is a notable upgrade to your car. With an adjustable, rotatable mount that can support a wide range of devices, this is suited to hold smartphones or tablets measuring 4 to 12-inches wide. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

If you don’t find yourself in the back seat too often and want a way to prop up your smartphone while driving, this air vent car mount will do the trick. Currently $7 at Amazon, this magnetic mount will make it easy to keep an eye on navigation directions and the like. Plus, it comes backed by 4.3/5 star rating from over 9,800 customers.

Need a new tablet to take with you on road trips? Amazon just returned its Fire tablet lineup to Black Friday prices starting at $35.

AmazonBasics Headrest Tablet Car Mount features:

Keep passengers entertained and engaged while you drive with the AmazonBasics Headrest Cradle Car Mount for 4-12 Inch Tablets and Phones. This handy, adjustable cradle allows you to safely mount a wide variety of devices for passengers to play movies, listen to music, podcasts, and much more. Keep children occupied on long car rides or give convenient access to backseat riders to choose their favorite playlist or television show.

